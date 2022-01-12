Why Webster County is changing how it investigates COVID-19 cases

Midsection of female doctor with swab test sample during COVID-19 crisis. Female medical professional is holding test tube in hospital. She is wearing protective suit.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — The Webster County Health Unit is moving to a text notification system for people who test positive for COVID-19 in the county.

In a news release, Scott Allen, the Administrator for the Webster County Health Unit says, “With recent changes in isolation time recommendations, increased demand for testing, and increases in COVID cases; we simply don’t have the staff to reach all of these folks in a timely fashion.” The news release says that since the onset of the pandemic, Webster County’s Health Unit has gone to great lengths to ensure anyone who is COVID-19 positive has the information they need.

This is an example of the text the Webster County Health Unit will send to people who test positive for COVID-19

The new system will send out a text message to patients who are diagnosed with COVID-19 the day the health unit is notified about the diagnosis. Allen says, “In those cases where we can’t personally talk to the patient, we still want to reach them as soon as possible.”

The text links to important healthcare information, including a decision-making tool and a number to call with any questions. Anyone with questions about the new system can call the Webster County Health Unit at 417-859-2532.