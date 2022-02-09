JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A new bill before the Missouri legislature would allow hallucinogenic drugs that are now illegal to be used to treat people struggling from depression, PTSD, and all sorts of addictions.



Many people think of psychedelic drugs like ecstasy and magic mushrooms as a recreational high to be taken at a music concert, but used in a therapeutic setting, veterans and their families say it saved their lives.

Veteran Jared Rinehart from Anderson, Missouri suffered from failed relationships, depression, and anger issues after retiring from the Marine Corps and trying to return to civilian life. When conventional treatment failed, he turned to psychedelic therapy.

Rinehart traveled to Peru and a treatment center that is widely known by the military community. After taking controlled amounts of hallucinogenic drugs under the watchful eye of trained therapists, Rinehart said his depression was cured. He said it felt like one of these sessions was like 10 years of therapy.

Elaine Brewer is a spouse of a Navy SEAL combat expert. War was very difficult on her entire household. She was having massive panic attacks and severe suicidal ideation. Brewer and other special ops spouses went to a psychedelic-assisted therapy retreat center in Mexico. She said the spiritual experience allowed her to understand forgiveness and closure.

The bill before the Missouri legislature would legalize psychedelic medications that are now outlawed under the right to try law for investigational drugs. Missouri State Rep. Michael Davis of Kansas City is behind the bill. Drugs like psilocybin found in magic mushrooms could be manufactured in Missouri and physicians and pharmacies could distribute them.

St Louis clinical psychologist Larry Shapiro said this therapy is a game-changer in mental health. What may have taken six years to get to in therapy is now taking six hours. Psychedelics work on a different receptor in the brain compared to antidepressants.

Meanwhile, Brewer and her husband have established the Humble Warrior Wellness Center for veterans and their families to continue to overall mental and body healing for military families. Rinehart is the lead psychedelic integration coach at the Heroic Hearts Project.