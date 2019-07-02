Why swimming sick is a bad idea

Local health officials are sharing precautions about time spent in the pools this summer after the release of a CDC report.

The CDC says the number of water-born illnesses is on the rise.

The parasite nicknamed “Crypto” is transmitted by swallowing contaminated water.

Health officials say Crypto has a high tolerance for Chlorine and can survive in chlorinated water for up to a week.

According to the CDC’s report, most cases were reported in the months of July and August.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says to avoid visiting a public water source if you’re ill.

It says doing so can increase the chances of spreading a bacteria or parasite.

And here’s a fact most people don’t know, the CDC says anyone suffering from diarrhea should avoid swimming in a pool for at least two weeks after the illness subsides.

