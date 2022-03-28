BOLIVAR, Mo. — Bolivar City Fire Department announced on Facebook crews will be conducting live-fire training the week of March 28.

The training is happening at 210 East Locust. The department said crews will be at that location at different times so there will always be crews available to respond to citizens’ calls.

The Bolivar City Fire Department (BCFD) said crews take numerous safety precautions but also try to make this training realistic.

BCFD said if anyone happens to see smoke at the Locust location and there is a fire truck there, there is training going on.

The post said the department will be doing a “complete burn down” in April and more information will be released as that date gets closer.