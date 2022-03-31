SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Refunds totaling more than $31 million may be waiting for 33,858 Missouri taxpayers who did not file a federal income tax return for 2018. The Internal Revenue Service estimates that half of these potential 2018 refunds could be $783 or more.

Nationwide, refunds could total more than $1.5 billion for $1.5 million Americans who did not file a federal income tax return for 2018. The IRS estimates that half of the potential 2018 refunds would be $813 or more.

The law provides most taxpayers with a three-year window of opportunity for claiming a refund.

“The window for 2018 closes on April 18, 2022,” said IRS spokesman Michael Devine. “If no return is filed to claim a refund, the money becomes property of the U.S. Treasury.”

Failing to file a return could result in losing more than a refund. Low-and-moderate income workers may not have claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, which in 2018 could have been worth as much as $6,431 for those with three or more qualifying children.

Current and prior year tax forms and instructions are available on the IRS.gov Forms and Publications page or by calling toll-free 800-TAX-FORM (800-829-3676). However, taxpayers can e-file tax year 2019 and later returns.

Taxpayers who are missing Forms W-2, 1098, 1099, or 5498 for the years 2018, 2019 or 2020 should request copies from their employer, bank, or other payer. Taxpayers who are unable to get missing forms from their employer or other payer can order a free wage and income transcript.