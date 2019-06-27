Why has Missouri stayed red?

Ahead of the Democratic debate tonight Ozarks First spoke with Skyler Johnston, the executive director of Green County Democratic Party, about what Democrats should do to win back voters in Missouri.

Missouri voters haven’t elected a democratic candidate to be president since Bill Clinton, in 1996.

Johnston says what democrats need to work on is their message.

“2016 Was a big wake up call for a lot of people. Politics is no longer a spectator sport. If you want to see a change happen, you have to get involved one way or the other and we’re starting to see that even on a local level.” Johnston said “Our biggest struggle that we’ve had over the last few years is messaging. There’s a lot of reasons people end up coming to the democratic party. So it ends up being static. This year we’re going to work on having a centralized message.”

