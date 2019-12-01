Why gifting a pet is not a good idea

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) – Giving someone a surprise pet, like a little puppy or kitty may sound like a good idea but not everyone agrees. Director of Animal Services, for the city of Springdale, Courtney Kramer doesn’t recommend it. She said mainly because it’s such a big responsibility and a major commitment.

The Springdale animal shelter has nearly 40 dogs and 60 cats looking for forever homes. Most of the animals end up in shelters because they were found roaming the streets and no one claimed them or families willingly gave them up.

Kramer said when it comes to surprising someone with a pet, it’s not such a good idea. She recommends bringing the person along and having them meet the animal to make sure it is the right fit for their household. Kramer said it’s very important for the owner and the pet to develop a bond.

“If you’re a person like me, who likes to come home after work and just sit around and watch TV with your lazy dog. I need a lazy dog. I don’t need a high energy dog that needs to have a job. That would not be a good fit for my family. I would not be a good fit for that dog in particular,” Kramer said.

Anyone taking home a pet should also be ready to handle the financial responsibilities that come with the new addition like the cost of food and vet care. Kramer said if everyone is on board adopting a furry friend, getting one from your local animal shelter is a good way to go.