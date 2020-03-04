Why aren’t people voting?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Super Tuesday for Missouri is next week, and while the race for the White House is getting smaller, Springfield students are sharing why they’re not going to vote in 2020.

Logan Garner, a freshman at Drury University, says he does not agree with the American political system.

Reporter: “Are you registered to vote?”

Logan: “I am not.”

Reporter: “Why?”

“I’m a history buff, and I like history, and I like learning about American culture and society. What I’ve learned throughout most of my time from how our government has worked and how our politics have worked, I’m not very happy and satisfied with the way things are,” says Logan.

Cosette Spencer is a junior at Drury, and she is planning on voting but has friends who are not.

“A lot of kids my age who don’t vote, they just say it’s too much to keep up with, they don’t have the time, or it’s just like too much pressure or too much drama, and it’s just easier for them not to vote or not to stay involved with it,” says Spencer.

She tries to encourage her peers, that is the opposite of how they should be thinking and get them to vote regardless of political affiliation.

Travis Kudirka, a junior at Missouri State University, is unsure if he is registered to vote, but he isn’t going to vote because he feels his voice doesn’t matter.

“I feel like it’s important to vote, but it really feels like your vote doesn’t matter,” says Travis.

Dan Ponder, a political science professor at Drury, says there are various reasons he hears from students about why they don’t vote.

He says choosing how you think your vote matters is very important.

“It depends on how you define how does it matter. Are you going to be the vote that tips the scale in favor of your candidate? Probably not,” says Ponder.

He says the impact really shows in groups like race, gender, etc. Ponder says young voters are starting to understand that concept.

“If you look at a vote as a statement, as a way to express interests in the political process,” says Ponder.

For Cosette, making a statement is a significant factor for voting.

“Just because you know, women have only had the right to vote for 100 years now, so I want to use my voice every chance that I can to make a difference,” she says.

Ponder says that being in a democracy gives you the right to vote and the right not to vote. If you choose the latter, it means you will be governed by someone others voted for.

Ponder says that if you are unsure if you are registered to vote, you can contact the county clerk’s office and find that information.

