JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — Whiteman Air Force Base has confirmed one COVID-19 case on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

According to the Whiteman Airforce Base, leadership is monitoring closely and taking precautions to keep the community safe as social distancing continues.

The leadership is taking action to follow the hygiene guidelines set by the CDC and refer any questions to their chain of command.

For further information regarding coronavirus at Whiteman Airforce Base, click here.