White House Coronavirus Task Force member Admiral Brett Giroir discusses efforts in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We had to chance to speak with Admiral Brett Giroir, the assistant Secretary of Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

He shared this advice for teachers and school staff heading back to the classroom in relation to the topic of schools reopening.

“We need to be sensitive because some teachers especially may be in a higher risk group. They may be elderly themselves or have multiple medical conditions. We talk about diabetes, hypertension, obesity. If teachers are in those high-risk groups, they really need to exert a lot of caution and what we’re seeing around the country is if you’re in one of those really high-risk groups, it might be better to avoid the classroom until the rates of infection in your community are much lower. We all live together, we shouldn’t think of schools independent the community, they kinda work synergistically with each other.”