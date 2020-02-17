While saluting the flag and singing the national anthem, Missouri kicks off Census 2020

Karen Best, chair of the Missouri Complete Count Committee, speaks during a census open house at the United States Commerce Department offices inside Hammons Tower on Thursday. (Photo: Andrew Jansen/News-Leader)

Efforts to count everyone in a 61-county area of southern Missouri for Census 2020 officially began Thursday morning with a “Census Open House” held in Commerce Department offices on the 11th floor of Springfield’s Hammons Tower.

Local officials with Missouri’s 2020 Census Complete Count Committee and others began promotional efforts to persuade families to “fill out their census.”

A highly produced event, the open house required ID checks at the door and featured a mini-buffet with a red, white and blue dessert and tours of the facility. It kicked off with a full uniformed presentation of the colors and the singing of the national anthem.

April 1 is Census Day, said Bo Young, area census office manager, and the count has to be wrapped up, with population data sent to President Donald Trump, by Dec. 31.

“Our motto is to count everyone, to count them once, and to count them in the right place,” Young told a crowd of dignitaries including Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, Branson Mayor Edd Akers and folks from state government and the nonprofit community…

To read the full story shared by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.