(NEXSTAR) – What types of candy can we expect to steal from our children’s trick-or-treating bags this year?

A new study just might have the answer.

CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in wholesale and bulk orders, has once again attempted to determine the “most popular” Halloween candies by state, based largely on historical sales data from 15 years’ worth of Halloweens. The site’s analysts say they also consulted with “major” candy manufacturers and distributors to fine-tune the findings — some of which came as a surprise to CandyStore’s own executives.

“It’s insane that every single state is not Reese’s Cups,” said Ben George, the marketing director of CandyStore.com, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “That alone is shocking enough, but some of the actual favorites from each state defy rational taste bud-ology.”

The results of the study suggest that parents of trick-or-treaters can expect to find plenty of Reese’s Cups, Skittles and M&M’s (the top-selling candies in the U.S., overall) to surreptitiously steal from their children when their little backs are turned.

But which candies, specifically, are the “most popular” in your neck of the woods? CandyStore has a state-by-state breakdown of top-purchased candies from its platform. Have a look at the chocolates, sweets and confections you can plan to pilfer from your little ones after they fall asleep on Oct. 31:

Alabama Skittles Alaska Sour Patch Kids Arizona Hershey Kisses Arkansas Butterfinger California Reese’s Cups Colorado Hershey Kisses Connecticut Almond Joy Delaware Sour Patch Kids Florida Reese’s Cups Georgia Swedish Fish Hawaii Hershey’s Mini Bars Idaho Snickers Illinois Sour Patch Kids Indiana Starburst Iowa M&M’s Kansas M&M’s Kentucky Reese’s Cups Louisiana Lemonheads Maine Sour Patch Kids Maryland Hershey Kisses Massachusetts Sour Patch Kids Michigan Starburst Minnesota Hot Tamales Mississippi 3 Musketeers Missouri Milky Way Montana Twix Nebraska Sour Patch Kids Nevada Hot Tamales New Hampshire M&M’s New Jersey Tootsie Pops New Mexico Hershey’s Mini Bars New York Sour Patch Kids North Carolina Reese’s Cups North Dakota Hot Tamales Ohio M&M’s Oklahoma Skittles Oregon M&M’s Pennsylvania Hershey’s Mini Bars Rhode Island Twix South Carolina Butterfinger South Dakota Jolly Ranchers Tennessee Tootsie Pops Texas Starburst Utah Tootsie Pops Vermont M&M’s Virginia Hot Tamales Washington, DC M&M’s Washington Tootsie Pops West Virginia Blow Pops Wisconsin Butterfinger Wyoming Reese’s Cups

No matter which candy might be most popular in your state, CandyStore.com expects there to be plenty of it in 2022. The National Retail Federation estimates consumer spending for Halloween to exceed pre-pandemic levels, at around $10.6 billion in total. What’s more, 96% of survey participants said they intend to spend around a third of their Halloween budget on candy alone.

More information, including the No. 2 and No. 3 “most popular” candies in each state, can be found at CandyStore.com.