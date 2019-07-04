Where to find Fourth of July festivities around the Ozarks

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. — We’re tracking Fourth of July festivities that are happening today for you, including a fireworks show in Battlefield.

The show will be at the Trail of Tears Park, right next to Battlefield City Hall.

Vendors will be there at 2 p.m. face painters and balloon makers will be there at around 4 and the fireworks will start around 9:30.

“To put together a firework show like we have in Battlefield takes an entire team of people,” Mayor of Battlefield Debra Hickey said. “We start on it as soon as the one from the previous year is over. It takes office staff and volunteers and our board members, and everybody works together, and we pull together from a whole bunch of different vendors and resources, we have about 6,000 people that come to our event.”

Also for today, some big Fourth of July celebrations include a celebration at Washington Park in the 1600 block of North Summit.

There’s also a Southern Hills Parade starting at 3040 East Glenwood Street.

Plus, the Celebration of Freedom in Bolivar.