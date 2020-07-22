When will the road work on Fremont Avenue end?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Since the beginning of March, Springfield City Utilities crews and crews from the City of Springfield Public Works department have been doing all sorts of road renovations on Fremont.

The project started by City Utilities moved down Fremont, at Grand and ended at Sunshine, to renew gas and water lines. The process is split into four phases. City Utilities Spokespoersn Joel Alexander says crews are around Fremont and University and will be done entirely by mid-August.

While City Utilities is on that side of Fremont, Public Works crews are working to repave Fremont between Grand Street and Delmar Street. Springfield City Traffic Engineer, Eric Claussen, says the two agencies teamed up for this project.

“The City of Springfield had a plan to repave Fremont really from Cherry Street to Sunshine. We always coordinate our projects together. Thye came to us with the gas and water renewal they had along this same section,” says Claussen.

He said his crews waited until CU was done to start their road work.

“After they have been done with their gas and water renewals, there really wasn’t much good pavement left on this particular section of Fremont. We made a decision that we would take this opportunity to go ahead and reconstruct this piece of Fremont from Grand down to Delmar,” says Claussen.

Claussen says his crews used this opportunity to re-work curbs and other minor issues found in the area. He says this project has taken longer because they have more to do in this section of Fremont than the rest of the street past Delmar. Claussen says overnight storms prevented crews Wednesday to start pouring pavement in that area, but they will be done in the next week or so.

Once that section of Fremont is complete, crews will work their way towards Sunshine but will not do as extensive road work.

“Delmar south to Sunshine will be what we call a Mill and Fill project. We’ll mill two inches of pavement off the top and put two inches back,” says Claussen.

He talks about how this project has no set-in-stone end date, but they are on track with their side of the project. He says for neighbors in the area to be patient as they work down the road.

Ozarks First spoke with residents on Fremont between Grand and Delmar. Many of them said they are ready for the work to be done but have enjoyed having no traffic. One neighbor voiced concern that when the road is complete, it will be smoother, and people may speed because of that.

“We want to get you a really good end product; we got to work around weather constraints and whatnot. I know it seems like a tremendous amount of time, we’re talking about from the beginning of March that people have been dealing with this, but we’re really close to having this done,” says Claussen.

He says to think of it as having the disruption happen at once instead of splitting up throughout the year. He says the project past Delmar will take only a few days to mill and fill.