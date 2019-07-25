What’s the average federal payout for central Missouri tornado victims?

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The federal payout for victims of Jefferson City area’s tornado in May could reach several thousands of dollars. The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Nikki Gaskins tells Missourinet affiliate KWOS in Jefferson City the maximum funding from the feds can be as much as $30,000, but most victims pocket about $4,000 to $5,000. She says inspectors are going door to door in the areas of Cole County hit the hardest.

“They are coming,” she says. “Let’s be real, people like this sometimes have that one-on-one interaction, meet with someone face-to-face if they don’t want to do it online.”

A FEMA assistance center has also opened in the Cole County Emergency Management building in Jefferson City at 1736 Southridge Drive.

You can also apply for federal aid online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, has praised FEMA for its quick response to the tornado damage assessments.