SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Utilities says even after the winter storm that’s hitting the Springfield area, all its systems in the region are working, and there is no issue getting natural gas. The plants have plenty of coal and fuel as well, according to City Utilities spokesperson Joel Alexander.

Alexander told us the high cost for natural gas bills customers are seeing now is due to natural gas being more expensive, and that the high costs are not related to issues with power in 2021. He says CU has not asked for natural gas curtailments and does not plan to.

Last winter, Springfield CU customers experienced rolling blackouts, as freezing weather in Texas caused a ripple effect throughout the country, even as the Ozarks dealt with record-breaking cold temperatures. Those shutdowns were ordered by the Southwest Power Pool to conserve energy.

CU began the fuel recovery process in April of 2021, explaining a few months earlier that the costs from the bitterly cold February would be spread out on customers’ bills so they did not have to pay all at once. That surcharge covers the cost of additional fuel that was purchased. Natural gas users will see that increase through 2023.

Alexander said anyone with questions about their utility bill can contact City Utilities Customer Service online, or by calling (417) 1-888-863-9000.