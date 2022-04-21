SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — April 16 was National Health Care Decisions Day and Dr. Barbara Bumberry came on Daybreak to talk about advance directives.

Advance directives, more commonly known as living wills, is a legal document that lets someone list out in advance what treatments they would or wouldn’t want if they become incapacitated.

Some examples of treatments include:

CPR

Ventilators

Feeding tubes

Antibiotics

The advance directives only go into affect when that person becomes incapacitated. It can be changed over time.

Advance directives are applicable to all adults. Talk with your healthcare provider for more information on advance directives.