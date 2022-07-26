SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Visitors will start visiting the Ozark Empire Fair when it opens its doors this Thursday.

The fair — which will last from July 28 to August 6 — is a popular attraction for people who enjoy carnival rides and games, fair food, and live entertainment. As usual, visitors can explore vendor booths, watch demonstrations, learn from crafters, and more.

Here is a quick guide to everything you need to know about the fair and what attractions it has to offer.

Special Events

The Ozarks Empire Fair will bring some events that visitors can attend. A parade will take place daily. Other free entertainments include magic shows, a petting zoo, pig races, a dinosaur-themed exhibit, livestock shows, and craft shows.

Several musical performances and live entertainments will also come to the Ozark Empire Fair. Some highlights include:

July 28: Lou Gramm of Foreigner

July 29: Vanilla Ice and Ying Yang Twins

July 30: Monster truck show

Aug. 4: O’Reilly Night of Destruction Demolition Derby

Aug. 5: Hardee’s Extreme Freestyle Bullfighting

You can purchase tickets to these events on the fairgrounds’ website.

Days and Hours

The Ozark Empire Fair is scheduled to be open every day from July 28 through August 6. On opening day, July 28, the fair will open at 4 p.m. Every other day of operation, the fair is scheduled on 11 a.m. Closing time is at least 10 p.m. if weather permits, but the fair may stay open longer if crowds stick around. These times apply to the carnival midway. The E*Plex exhibition space closes at 9 p.m. every day.

Pricing

Adult admission tickets for people 12 and up are $7 in advance and $10 at the gate. Child admission for people 6 through 11 is $3 in advance and $5 at the gate.

People can also purchase $30 Super Passes, which cover the cost of one admission and one unlimited ride wristband for any one day. However, sales for Super Passes will only be sold before the fair and today is the last day to get one. Unlimited ride wristbands are available for $30 by themselves at the gate from Monday through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, those wristbands are $35.

Parking is $5 per car. Ride tickets are $6 for 5, $25 for 25, and $55 for 50.

There will also be several days of specials. Those are: