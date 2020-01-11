What to expect from these storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The National Weather Service is all-hands-on-deck as severe weather rolls through the Ozarks Friday night.

Kelsey Angle and his team are keeping an eye on the storms as they come through the area. The NWS is also staying in touch with several agencies.

“With all of this rain, we will see some areas of flooding that do develop, so certainly be mindful of the potential for flooding around low-water crossings, and then also as this water starts to drain into area rivers, we will see river levels elevated and also some flooding along some rivers,” says Angle.

He also suggests staying off the roads no matter what, especially heading into Saturday when the severe weather changes from rain to a winter weather mix.