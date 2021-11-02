What to do with your pumpkins and organic decor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Now that Halloween is over, maybe you are thinking about switching out the fall decor for other holiday decorations. So, what do you do with your pumpkins and other organic decors like hay bales? Unlike other items, you can save them for next year.

The Springfield Environmental Services says you shouldn’t put them in the trash can.

Every year, more than two billion pumpkins are sold in the United States and about 65 percent of them end up in the landfill.

The city’s Environmental Services says they should be disposed of in the yard waste bin.

Watch the clip above for more details and click here for when and where to drop off your pumpkins and other organic decorations.