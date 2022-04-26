SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department collects pollen and spore samples daily and puts the report online around 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 pollen report shows grass pollen is extremely low along with Juniper, Mulberry, and Oak. However, the report shows an increase in pollen from Birch and Elm trees.

However, yesterday’s pollen level was high and many people were feeling the effects. Here’s a list of yesterday’s pollen levels:

Birch Trees: 83

Elm Trees: 88

Juniper: 106

Mulberry: 418

Oak: 969

According to the Health Department, there is no easy way to predict future pollen activity. However, if you struggle with allergies the department suggests looking at which direction the current winds are coming from and then checking the certified pollen counting station in those directions.

Other tips to manage seasonal allergies: