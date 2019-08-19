What the 2020 strategy looks like for Missouri Republicans, Democrats

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Republicans and Democrats are both trying to win spots in the state legislature.

Local political science professor Dr. Dan Ponder says Missouri has been trending more deeply red over the last several election cycles.

He says because Republicans are in the lead right now, Democrats have to play catch up.

So what do the Democrats have to do to win more seats in Missouri?

Ponder says if the Democrats can close the gap and lessen the amount by which they lose, while at the same time increase turnout, then “somebody like Nicole Galloway would have a chance to win.”

“Having said that, we are a Republican state,” Ponder said.

“They have to make sure, I think, that things don’t blow up in their face,” said Ponder about how Republicans can keep their lead. “But even that, that’s a big ‘if.'”

“I think their bigger issue is going to be the economy,” Ponder said. “It’s not rocket science, but a good economy tends to benefit the incumbent party and the incumbent president, however, if things turn sour it becomes more difficult.”

But the focus for both parties won’t just be St. Louis or Kansas City. It will also be right here, in Greene County.

“Greene County increasingly has been becoming an important part of Missouri election politics strategy because what a Democrat can do is try to minimize the amount by which he or she will lose here,” Ponder said.

Ponder says both parties have one thing in common: The goal to mobilize voters and increase turnout.

The full interview with Dr. Ponder will be on our weekly podcast, Show Me Politics, on Thursday.

