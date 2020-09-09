What slowdown? Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people

Amazon Prime boxes loaded on a cart for delivery in New York on October 10, 2018. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — In the latest sign that Amazon is growing while other companies are shrinking, the company said Wednesday that it is seeking to hire 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months.

“COVID-19 continues to affect millions of people across the country, and people are eager for the opportunity to get back to work,” Beth Galetti, Amazon’s senior vice president of human resources, said in a statement. “We’ve created more jobs in the U.S. over the past decade than any other company – and we are continuing to hire people from all backgrounds and at all skill levels.”

It’s the most job openings it’s had at one time, and the company said the roles its trying to fill are separate from the typical increase in hiring it does for warehouse workers ahead of the holidays.

To fill the jobs, Amazon said it will hold an online career fair Sept. 16 to collect resumes and give people a chance to talk to a recruiter.

“We are glad to be able to mobilize more than 1,000 experienced recruiters and HR professionals to help job seekers across the country learn about opportunities at Amazon and elsewhere,” Galetti said.

Those not interested in a job at Amazon can also get resume help, the company said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.