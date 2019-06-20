What happens if you’re a student-athlete and you vape

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools says it’s seen a rise in vape usage among students over the last three years.

The district is currently working on a new policy which will work to better deter students from bringing vape devices on campuses.

One thing it says it notices is that giving a student an at-home suspension really isn’t working. SPS says it feels it would be more beneficial to keep a student on campus for an in-school suspension.

During that time, the student will be provided with education on the harmful effects of vaping.

Director of Health Services for the district says she believes students really aren’t grasping the dangers of vaping. She said vapes are harmful due to the nicotine levels as well as lack of FDA regulation. This means no one can really be 100% sure of what they are ingesting into their bodies when they vape.

Nicotine is very addictive and as a young adult your body is still developing.

This story is still being developed by Ozarks First reporters. Updates will be posted to this page.