REPUBLIC, Mo. — Meteorologists are predicting another round of snowfall late Thursday evening, and MoDOT crews in the area are urging patience as this storm brings blowing, drifting snow that creates an extra challenge for plow drivers.

KOLR 10 and Ozarks Fox has crews all over the Ozarks checking on road conditions. Mike Landis drove around Republic, Missouri early Thursday evening to see what drivers who venture out are experiencing. Landis said the main arteries in Republic are fairly clear, but the less-traveled roads are covered.

This echoes what MoDOT Southwest District Engineer told Bailey Strohl Thursday. Campbell said crews are trying to keep up with blowing and falling snow, they have not had the opportunity to work on the less-traveled roads yet.

Watch the video above to see what Hines Street looks like as of 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

Landis talked to one tow truck company, Affordable Towing, and the company has about 70 trucks out helping people who are stuck in the snow. They’ve answered as many as 300 calls for help.

There are plenty of ways to stay up-to-date on road and weather conditions. MoDOT’s traveler information map shows the conditions of major roads in the state of Missouri. IDrive Arkansas is a resource for drivers in the Natural State. We also have a list of the latest school closings. Another great way to stay in touch is our weather app. It’s available for free in the Apple store. Android users can find the app in the Googe Play store.