SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, you might be considering buying some flowers for your loved one.

Ozarksfirst.com spoke with several local florists, and most agree that it’s better for you to choose what you think your valentine would like rather than focusing on the multiple meanings flower types and colors could mean. However, if you would like to know more about the meaning behind some flowers and colors, here’s some information.

Red roses symbolize love and desire, but roses come in a variety of colors, and each has its own meaning. If you would like to know or be specific, here is what we found according to Almanac.com:

Rose Color Meaning White purity, innocence, reverence, a new beginning, a fresh start. Red love, I love you Deep, dark crimson rose mourning Pink grace, happiness, gentleness Yellow jealousy, infidelity Orange desire and enthusiasm Lavender love at first sight Coral friendship, modesty, sympathy

Carnations could represent fascination and a woman’s love.

Color Meaning Red Alas for my poor heart, my heart aches White Innocence, Pure love, Women’s good luck gift Pink I’ll never forget you Striped Refusal Yellow Disdain, Disappointment, Rejection

Tulips are one of the most beautiful flowers around. Red ones can represent passion or a declaration of love. Yellow ones could represent “sunshine in your smile.”

Sunflowers represent loyalty, daffodils could represent unequaled love. Marigold could represent Grief or jealousy. Daisies might represent innocence and loyal love.

There are so many flowers with so many more meanings behind them. For more information, you can go here.