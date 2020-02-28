What are microplastics and how do they get into our waterways?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Plastic is all around us, from the bag of takeout you grabbed on the way home to your electronics, appliances, and even some of your clothes. Today it’s everywhere we look. But it has also made its way to places we don’t want it to be, like our rivers, lakes, and streams.

“Plastic use is increasing,” says Angela Danovi with Ozarks Water Watch. “Since 2010 we have actually increased our plastic use by 40%.”

OWW is an organization monitoring water quality in the Ozarks region. Danovi says that plastic eventually ends up in your water system, though it’s typically too small to see.

“Microplastics are small plastics that are smaller than 5 millimeters. That’s about the size of a grain of rice,” Danovi told Ozarks First.

Sometimes these microplastics are only visible under a microscope.

So how are they making their way into your water?

It often happens when larger pieces of plastic are broken down into smaller ones. They can come from plastic bags, wrappers, food containers, bottles, and even plastic fibers from our clothes that can make their way into our water system when they are washed.

“They estimate there are over 5 trillion pieces of microplastics currently in the oceans, but most of that microplastic is coming from the land,” Danovi said. “It’s coming through our streams and rivers that ultimately discharge in the ocean. It’s coming from inland people even though we are hundreds of miles away.”

Rachel Bartels, with the non-profit Missouri Confluence WaterKeeper, says MCWK is the first organization to collect water samples on various state rivers to find out if the problem exists here in the Show-Me State. The organization has carried out tests on the Missouri, Mississippi, Meramac, and Gasconade rivers. The lab results from those samples show microplastics in our water systems.

“Microplastics are everywhere,” Bartels explained. “A lot of our drinking water comes from the rivers and streams. We have reasons to believe the health impacts of that, they could be affecting our bodies, our health and our children’s health, and wildlife in a very negative way. “







Studies of human stool confirm the presence of microplastics, but the long term health consequences aren’t known because studies of that magnitude haven’t been conducted.

Bartels says the next step in solving the problem is collecting more data.

“We want to know the extent of the problem,” she says. “Where these microplastics are accumulating [and] where they are coming from.”

Danovi believes there are most likely microplastics present here in the Ozarks as well. But tests have yet to be carried out. She hopes that raising awareness of the problem will help people realize the need to limit their plastic consumption.

“If there is an alternative that appeals to you that’s not in plastic, if you can purchase that alternative, that is a great thing to do,” Danovi told us.

Numerous governing bodies around the world have made efforts to limit plastic pollution, including passing legislation to ban plastic bags and other single-use items. However, here in Missouri, a state law that passed in 2015 actually makes it illegal for municipalities to ban plastic bags, despite a veto attempt by then-governor Jay Nixon.

As for our waters here in Southwest Missouri, both women we spoke with say they hope to test our rivers and streams here in the Ozarks for microplastics.