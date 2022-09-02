SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to the Cinema Foundation, September 3 is National Cinema Day where a majority of theaters will be selling movie tickets for only $3.

Here in the Ozarks, several theaters are participating and some have older films returning to the big screen as well. Tickets are going fast, so buy them soon! Here’s a local movie and theater list celebrating National Cinema Day:

Alamo Drafthouse

Honk for Jesus. Save your Soul

Breaking

The invitation

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Beast

Dragonball Super: Super Hero

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bullet Train

Nope

Where the Crawdads Sing

Thor: Love and Thunder

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Steel Magnolias

The Godfather

The Blob (1958)

AMC Springfield 11

Gigi & Nate

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

The Invitation

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Beast

Dragonball Super: Super Hero

Bullet Train

DC League of Super-Pets

Where the Crawdads Sing

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Top Gun: Maverick

Spider-Man: No Way Home

JAWS

B&B Theatres Ozark-Nixa

The Invitation

Beast

Dragonball Super: Super Hero

Bullet Train

DC League of Super-Pets

Where the Crawdads Sing

Thor: Love and Thunder

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Spider-Man: No Way Home

B&B Theatres Bolivar

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

B&B Theares Monett

The Invitation

Beast

DC League of Super-Pets

Where the Crawdads Sing

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Regal College Station

The Invitation

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Beast

Dragonball Super: Super Hero

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bullet Train

DC League of Super-Pets

Nope

Thor: Love and Thunder

Elvis

Jurassic World Dominion

Top Gun: Maverick

Spider-Man: No Way Home

JAWS

Smaller local theaters might not be participating.