West Plains school showcase their best educational practices

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — School leaders around Missouri may put some of the West Plains school district’s best practices into use elsewhere.

Today the Zizzers hosted a statewide showcase for ‘Project Lead The Way’.

West Plains Elementary is a PLTW distinguished school.

Project Lead The Way is a national program that aims to create an engaging, hands-on classroom learning environment.

Education leaders from across the state learned about how West Plains students are coming up with innovative ideas and ideas on how to solve real-world problems.