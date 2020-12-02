West Plains School District plans traditional, in-person class schedule for 2021

WEST PLAINS, Mo.– The West Plains School District says it’s planning to return to normal, with a 5-day, in-person, “traditional” class schedule expected to kick off on January 4, 2021.

The return hinges on whether the district receives any new COVID-19 prevention guidance or sees an increase in cases in the West Plains Community.

The following plans were shared to Ozarks First by the West Plains School District:

No changes are being made for grades PreK-4 at this time. PreK-4 students are not required to mask, will continue to attend school as normal, and social distance as much as possible. Grades 5-12 will remain masked, and the current opt-out mask clause will change. Only students with a medical excuse or those with disabilities can opt-out of wearing a mask. Because social distancing will be difficult with all of our students on campus, the district will strictly enforce masking policies. Masks will be required on all busses. Specific information regarding masks has been provided here. The significant change impacting day to day operation is the change to quarantine requirements for students during the school day. If a building has a positive case on campus during school hours, but all parties (positive case and close contacts) involved have masks on, the close contacts do not have to be quarantined from school. Students will no longer miss school based on being a close contact while in school. The exception to quarantine is only relevant to the school day. If a student is a close contact at school, but all parties involved were masked, the student may still come to school assuming they have no symptoms. However, the student will be quarantined from anything other than the school day, including extracurricular activities. The only quarantine exception is the student can attend school during regular school hours. All buildings will continue to take temperatures of students and staff before entering the building. Entry into schools will continue to be restricted to staff and students. Other visitors and volunteers must receive pre-approval from the principal and must wear a mask. For parents and students who wish to continue or enroll in virtual/online classes, please visit www.zizzers.org.

The school district’s K-6th graders will continue their in-person school routine through the end of the year. 7-12th graders will also stick to their current schedule until the second semester begins.