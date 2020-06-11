West Plains School District announce screening schedule for kindergarten and preschool students

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — West Plains Elementary Preschool and Kindergarten announced its screening schedules for June 2020.

Here are the locations, and dates for the screening process, according to the press release:

  • West plains Elementary Preschool screening
    • June 11 and June 16
    • West Plains Elementary
  • West Plains Elementary Kindergarten screening
    • June 17 and June 18
    • West Plains Elementary
  • South Fork Elementary Preschool and Kindergarten screening
    • June 12 from noon to 5 p.m.
    • South Fork Elementary

To be screened you will need to provide:

  • Birth certificate
  • Immunization records
  • Proof of residency

An appointment must be made in advance. Call 417-256-6158 (WPE) or 417-256-2836 (South Fork) to schedule an appointment. The press release states that each screening should take around an hour and 15 minutes.

