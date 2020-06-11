West Plains School District announce screening schedule for kindergarten and preschool students

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — West Plains Elementary Preschool and Kindergarten announced its screening schedules for June 2020.

Here are the locations, and dates for the screening process, according to the press release:

West plains Elementary Preschool screening June 11 and June 16 West Plains Elementary

West Plains Elementary Kindergarten screening June 17 and June 18 West Plains Elementary

South Fork Elementary Preschool and Kindergarten screening June 12 from noon to 5 p.m. South Fork Elementary



To be screened you will need to provide:

Birth certificate

Immunization records

Proof of residency

An appointment must be made in advance. Call 417-256-6158 (WPE) or 417-256-2836 (South Fork) to schedule an appointment. The press release states that each screening should take around an hour and 15 minutes.