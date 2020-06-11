West Plains School District announce screening schedule for kindergarten and preschool students

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — West Plains Elementary Preschool and Kindergarten announced its screening schedules for June 2020.
Here are the locations, and dates for the screening process, according to the press release:
- West plains Elementary Preschool screening
- June 11 and June 16
- West Plains Elementary
- West Plains Elementary Kindergarten screening
- June 17 and June 18
- West Plains Elementary
- South Fork Elementary Preschool and Kindergarten screening
- June 12 from noon to 5 p.m.
- South Fork Elementary
To be screened you will need to provide:
- Birth certificate
- Immunization records
- Proof of residency
An appointment must be made in advance. Call 417-256-6158 (WPE) or 417-256-2836 (South Fork) to schedule an appointment. The press release states that each screening should take around an hour and 15 minutes.