WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A West Plains man originally facing eight felony charges after allegedly having sexual intercourse with an underage girl has been sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison on two of those charges.

Johnathan Lee Johnson, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a statutory rape charge and five years in prison for second-degree child molestation under a plea agreement with Howell County prosecutors.

The case’s probable cause statement says the victim, who was under the age of 12 at the time, told authorities that Johnson has touched her in a sexual way and had sexual intercourse with her multiple times between April 2018 and February 2019.

During the investigation, Johnson was interviewed and denied the accusations. Johnson agreed to a polygraph test and was informed that the test found deception in his answers.

After the results, Johnson claimed that the victim was blackmailing him by saying she would tell people they had sex if he didn’t continue to have sex with her.