West Plains man charged with child molestation

Bryce Derrickson

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A West Plains man was arrested and charged after implicating being involved with child pornography, according to the West Plains Police Department.

Kenneth Worthy, 45, was charged with first-degree child molestation, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, incest and statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a child less than 12-years-old.

On March 3, 2021, the Southwest Cyber Crim Task Force interviewed Worthy during a child exploitation investigation. In the interview, he implicated his involvement with the crimes involving a male child.

Worthy is currently being held in the Howell County Jail without bond, according to the WPPD.

