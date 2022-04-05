WEST PLAINS, Mo. – West Plains High School (WPHS) is hosting an event that will provide prom dresses to those who can’t afford them.

West Plains High School staff are giving away donated dresses to junior and senior girls in an event called Once Upon A Prom.

The program is not based on income; students just need to visit room 113 during RTI to pick out a dress.

“It is something we have been doing for several years, but thanks to a donation of 150 new dresses this year, we felt we had enough of a selection to open up to all of our high school girls. It’s just great for us to come together for our girls and allow them an opportunity to get ready for prom,” says WPHS teacher Sheila Sparks.

If you want to donate dresses, bags, or shoes, you can donate by emailing Sheila Sparks at sheila.sparks@zizzers.org