West Plain Police participates in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign on Fourth of July weekend

by: Jasmine Perry

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — The West Plains Police Department will be participating in keeping the public safe in the nationwide Independence Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, according to West Plains Police Department.

The campaign period will run through July 2 to July 5, 2020.

In 2019, 12 people were killed in traffic crashes between the evening of July 3 and the night of July 7.

Law enforcement agencies all across the country have been stepping up efforts to deter drinking and driving.

According to West Plains Police, travelers and citizens of West Plains will see an increase of zero tolerance on the road for those who drive impaired.

The West Plains Police Department says to celebrate responsibly if planning to celebrate Independence Day.

According to police, any drivers caught drinking will be arrested. If a drunk driver is seen on the road, report it immediately.

Over the national holiday, 193 people died in motor vehicle crashes while 78 of those have been alcohol-impaired-driving crashes.

