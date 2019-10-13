West Monroe Terrace fire victim identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The victim of Thursday’s fire has been identified by the Springfield Fire Department.

Zachary Denney, 29, was found inside a partially collapsed building that was on fire on Oct. 10.

The SFD was notified of the house fire after midnight and had reports of a person possibly inside.

When firefighters arrived, they found a “heavy fire involvement and partial collapse of a vacant residential structure.”

After putting the fire out, they found Denney inside.

According to the SFD, the cause of the fire is undetermined and is being investigated.