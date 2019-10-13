West Monroe Terrace fire victim identified

Uncategorized

by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The victim of Thursday’s fire has been identified by the Springfield Fire Department.

Zachary Denney, 29, was found inside a partially collapsed building that was on fire on Oct. 10.

The SFD was notified of the house fire after midnight and had reports of a person possibly inside.

When firefighters arrived, they found a “heavy fire involvement and partial collapse of a vacant residential structure.”

After putting the fire out, they found Denney inside.

According to the SFD, the cause of the fire is undetermined and is being investigated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now