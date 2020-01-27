Wes Wilson, famed ’60s poster artist and Ozarks resident, has died

It’s being reported today that Wes Wilson, artist and poster designer whose style became synonymous with the ’60s, has died.

“RIP Wes Wilson who is regarded as the inventor of the psychedelic poster. Best known for designing posters for Bill Graham, he invented a style that is synonymous with the 60s. From Jefferson Airplane, Otis Redding, the Grateful Dead, Wilson’s designs are some of the most iconic,” read a tweet from the historic Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

Wilson reportedly worked until his passing, creating poster art for the Northern California band Moonalice in 2019.

The following story by former News-Leader staffer Sony Hocklander was originally published on April 2, 2006, as Wilson prepared to exhibit his poster art at the Keyes Gallery in downtown Springfield.

Creating and farming near Aurora

You may not know the name Wes Wilson, but you’ve likely seen his art in books and magazines, on walls or even T-shirts. Especially if you happen to be of a certain generation.

