We’re not crazy! It totally works: Five superstitions to get through the Super Bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When it comes to sports, there are two types of fans: The casual and the die-hard. The latter will do anything to help their team win, even if it means risking their reputation.

The rituals vary, from wearing the same pair of unwashed socks for the fifth Sunday in a row to eating nothing but chicken wings on game day.

Some call it superstition. Others call it a science.

On Feb. 2, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida in Super Bowl LIV, meaning the stakes have never been higher for these excentric fans and their near-religious practices.

So, what are some common superstitions fans and players use to help their team? Here are the basic five.

1. Clothes

Kansas City Chiefs fan Ty Rowton, aka the X-Factor during NFL football training camp in River Falls, Wis., Monday, Aug. 3, 2009. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

While most fans love to wear their team gear, some like to take it a step further by wearing certain clothes that can “guarantee” a win. Fans might wear lucky socks or a specific shirt. Some might even insist the luck could be washed off and refrain from adding their lucky gear to their weekly load of laundry.

Legend has it, the great Michael Jordan wore the same shorts he wore at UNC under his professional uniform while playing for the Chicago Bulls.

2. Food

In this image taken on June 3, 2013, the best fried chicken you’ll ever eat at home is shown served on a plate in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

While food is a major part of any game day, the type of food could be even more essential to more superstitious fans and players.

For example, if your team won a game because you ate pepperoni pizza, chances are you will get the same thing next game. Hall of Fame third baseman Wade Boggs is rumored to have only eaten chicken before taking the field.

3. Music

FILE – In this May 7, 2019, file photo, St. Louis Blues celebrate after defeating the Dallas Stars in double overtime in Game 7 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series in St. Louis. The Blues won 29 of their final 43 games to go from last place in the NHL to the Western Conference final. They adopted Laura Branigan’s song “Gloria” in January after hearing it at a private South Philadelphia bar. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Music is an important tool to help motivate players and fans but it can also be a good luck charm.

The St. Louis Blues are a prime example. Gloria by Laura Branigan rocketed back into the spotlight in 2019 when the Blues made their way to the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Blues played this song after each win and rode that song all the way to their first-ever Stanley Cup.

4. Numbers

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, talks with coach Larry Walker (33) during spring training baseball workouts Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2006, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan)

Maybe it’s your birth date, the age of your favorite kid or your favorite player’s jersey number.

Newly elected MLB Hall of Famer, Larry Walker, always believed three was a lucky number. He wore the number 33 and even got married on Nov. 3 at 3:33 p.m.

5. An object

In this Oct. 24, 2013 photo, A worktable full of horse shoes made by Troy Price sits in his barn in Uniondale, Ind. (AP Photo/The Journal-Gazette, Michelle Davies) NEWS-SENTINEL OUT; MANDATORY CREDIT; NO SALES; MAGS OUT

If you managed to tolerate the belief in lucky socks or an all-chicken diet, perhaps you’ll also appreciate the use of sacred sports artifacts.

Fans and players alike have been known to carry lucky coins,

Baseball player David Erstad gave teammate Steve Finley some “magical healing minerals” that Finley claimed not only healed him from an injury but let him hit .350 over three months.

But Wait… There’s More!

We turned to social media to find out what some fans are doing to hex their way to a victory.