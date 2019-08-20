Breaking News
Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State football coach, dies at 49 after battle with breast cancer

News

by: Ryan Gaydos | Fox News

Wendy Anderson, Mike Riley, Blake Anderson

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Wendy Anderson, center, wife of Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson, obscured at left, smiles after chatting with Nebraska head coach Mike Riley, rear, before an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. Wendy Anderson has died after a two-year fight with breast cancer.
Blake Anderson says his wife died Monday night, Aug. 19, 2019, just hours after the school announced he would be taking a leave of absence. He said on Twitter : “She passed as peacefully & gracefully as you could ever hope.” (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

ARKANSAS (FOX).– Wendy Anderson, the wife of Arkansas State Red Wolves football coach Blake Anderson, died Monday after a two-year fight with breast cancer. She was 49.

Blake Anderson made the announcement on Twitter, saying his wife died after the school announced he would take a leave of absence to be by her side.

“She passed as peacefully & gracefully as you could ever hope,” he said.

Earlier Monday, the school’s library was lit up pink in Wendy Anderson’s honor.

Tributes, including from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., began to pour in after Wendy’s death was announced.

Arkansas State assistant head coach and defensive coordinator David Duggan will serve as interim head coach while Blake Anderson is out.

Anderson is 39-25 in five seasons at Arkansas State. The Red Wolves begin the season Aug. 31 against SMU.

