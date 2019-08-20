Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State football coach, dies at 49 after battle with breast cancer

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Wendy Anderson, center, wife of Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson, obscured at left, smiles after chatting with Nebraska head coach Mike Riley, rear, before an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. Wendy Anderson has died after a two-year fight with breast cancer. Blake Anderson says his wife died Monday night, Aug. 19, 2019, just hours after the school announced he would be taking a leave of absence. He said on Twitter : “She passed as peacefully & gracefully as you could ever hope.” (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

ARKANSAS (FOX).– Wendy Anderson, the wife of Arkansas State Red Wolves football coach Blake Anderson, died Monday after a two-year fight with breast cancer. She was 49.

Blake Anderson made the announcement on Twitter, saying his wife died after the school announced he would take a leave of absence to be by her side.

“She passed as peacefully & gracefully as you could ever hope,” he said.

Earlier Monday, the school’s library was lit up pink in Wendy Anderson’s honor.

Tributes, including from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., began to pour in after Wendy’s death was announced.

Deeply saddened to hear of Wendy Anderson’s passing. May God welcome her into His loving embrace and give comfort to Coach Anderson and his family. https://t.co/eU1DweuhEp — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 20, 2019 Courtesy of Tom Cotton Twitter

The Arkansas State Athletics Department has issued the following statement from Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir, announcing that head football coach Blake Anderson is taking a leave of absence. pic.twitter.com/EgRXQyAF4B — Arkansas State Athletics (@AStateRedWolves) August 19, 2019 Courtesy of Arkansas State Athletics Twitter

This morning, @CHbanderson said goodbye to his wife Wendy of twenty seven years as her battle with cancer ended and she went home to heaven. Please pray for Coach Anderson and his family as they mourn the loss of Wendy and her courageous fight against cancer. — Rep Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) August 20, 2019 Courtesy of Rep. Rick Crawford Twitter

Loved this video of the respect ASU players showed Wendy Anderson when she came to a scrimmage earlier this year. 🙏🏼 (via @conleyscott) pic.twitter.com/zDjP9E8TDj — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) August 20, 2019 Courtesy of Austin Kellerman Twitter

Arkansas State assistant head coach and defensive coordinator David Duggan will serve as interim head coach while Blake Anderson is out.

Anderson is 39-25 in five seasons at Arkansas State. The Red Wolves begin the season Aug. 31 against SMU.