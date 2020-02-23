Welcome home State Champion Class 3: Neosho Wrestling

by: Shannon Becker

NEOSHO, Mo. (KSN) – Class 3 State Champion Wrestling Team, Neosho. They have come home champions 9 of the last 11 years.

Even at 3:19 AM they get a Neosho Police, Neosho Fire Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies to escort them back into the city!

This year fireworks shot across the sky too! Congratulations wildcats.

  • Ray Hembree (106) 2nd
  • Kolton Sanders (132) 1st
  • Kaden Auch 1st (152) (3x champ)
  • Jeremiah Larson (182) 1st
  • Drayke Perry (220) 1st
  • Zane Persinger (285) 2nd
  • Landon Kivett (113) 6th
  • Keaton Sanders (160)

