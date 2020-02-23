Welcome home State Champion Class 3: Neosho Wrestling

NEOSHO, Mo. (KSN) – Class 3 State Champion Wrestling Team, Neosho. They have come home champions 9 of the last 11 years.
Even at 3:19 AM they get a Neosho Police, Neosho Fire Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies to escort them back into the city!
This year fireworks shot across the sky too! Congratulations wildcats.
- Ray Hembree (106) 2nd
- Kolton Sanders (132) 1st
- Kaden Auch 1st (152) (3x champ)
- Jeremiah Larson (182) 1st
- Drayke Perry (220) 1st
- Zane Persinger (285) 2nd
- Landon Kivett (113) 6th
- Keaton Sanders (160)