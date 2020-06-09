Weekend protest organizers share the impact of the event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Nearly 2,500 peaceful protesters filled downtown Springfield on Saturday afternoon. Now, two of the event’s organizers are saying it was the birth of a revolution.

Larry Flenoid II and Mathew Mills are two of the five people who orchestrated the protest Saturday, the others are Imari Stout, Christopher Smith, and Mathew Sproles. Mills says the group spent the week before getting ready for the protest by meeting with city leaders and Springfield police to ensure the event was safe.

“I see a lot of change coming in our community. I see a lot of people fired up for change. I see a lot of people wanting to come out and volunteer for things that we got going on now. And I mean the mood is electric, the city is on fire. Everybody is fed up with the way things were, and everybody is looking to do something different,” says Flenoid.

The group plans to have more protests in the future but are unsure of the specific details.