Wednesday, September 25 Morning Forecast

Scattered showers/ storms bring an isolated severe/ heavy rain threat today

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Christian, Stone, and Taney counties until 9 AM. Patchy fog is being observed in Springfield. Visibility could be low at times on the roads. Take it slow and use headlights!

It is warm and muggy this morning with temperatures and dew points back in the 60’s.

We’re warm ahead of our next front that is currently NW of the area. As the cold front slides into the area this afternoon, expect scattered showers/ storms. As temperatures climb into the 80’s and dew points near 70 degrees, we’ll have enough heat/ humidity to fuel an isolated severe threat.

One or two storms could have damaging winds to 60 mph and quarter size hail. While the isolated tornado threat is very low, it is not zero. Locally heavy rain could also be a concern as the front stalls south of I-44, rain totals of 1-2″ could fall quickly. Stay weather aware!

Our front continues to linger overnight keeping scattered showers/ storms around. Lows stay warm in the middle 60’s.

A few showers could linger south tomorrow morning before the front clears. Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 70’s/ lower 80’s.

Sunshine and warm upper 80’s return on Friday ahead of our next cold front. Expect some showers/ storms on Saturday.

By Sunday a summertime high pressure builds to the southeast and nudges into the Ozarks. This pumps highs back near 90 degrees through early next week.

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Light Rain

Springfield

67°F Light Rain Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
62°F Thunderstorms
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Branson

64°F Fog Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
65°F Thunderstorms
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
65°F Thunderstorms
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 62°

Thursday

81° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 81° 69°

Friday

87° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 68°

Saturday

79° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 79° 70°

Sunday

85° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 85° 70°

Monday

87° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 69°

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
71°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

78°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

79°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
80°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
79°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
79°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
79°

78°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
78°

75°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
75°

72°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
72°

70°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
70°

69°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
69°

69°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
69°

68°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
68°

67°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
67°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
67°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
66°

65°

4 AM
Showers
40%
65°

64°

5 AM
Few Showers
31%
64°

