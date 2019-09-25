Wednesday, September 25 Morning Forecast

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Christian, Stone, and Taney counties until 9 AM. Patchy fog is being observed in Springfield. Visibility could be low at times on the roads. Take it slow and use headlights!

It is warm and muggy this morning with temperatures and dew points back in the 60’s.

We’re warm ahead of our next front that is currently NW of the area. As the cold front slides into the area this afternoon, expect scattered showers/ storms. As temperatures climb into the 80’s and dew points near 70 degrees, we’ll have enough heat/ humidity to fuel an isolated severe threat.

One or two storms could have damaging winds to 60 mph and quarter size hail. While the isolated tornado threat is very low, it is not zero. Locally heavy rain could also be a concern as the front stalls south of I-44, rain totals of 1-2″ could fall quickly. Stay weather aware!

Our front continues to linger overnight keeping scattered showers/ storms around. Lows stay warm in the middle 60’s.

A few showers could linger south tomorrow morning before the front clears. Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 70’s/ lower 80’s.

Sunshine and warm upper 80’s return on Friday ahead of our next cold front. Expect some showers/ storms on Saturday.

By Sunday a summertime high pressure builds to the southeast and nudges into the Ozarks. This pumps highs back near 90 degrees through early next week.