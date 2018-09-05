Wednesday Morning Sports – September 5

The St. Louis Cardinals were in our nation’s capitol last night looking to stay in the playoff race and looking to snap a three game losing streak.

St. Louis started play five and a half games back in the Central and Marcell Ozuna would get the Cardinals going in this one.

Top of the second, and he sends this deep to left, over the M&M’s sign and gone, a solo shot it’s 1-0.

St. Louis loaded the bases in that inning and Matt Carpenter unloads them a single to right, bobbled out there, Paul Dejong, Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader all score it’s 4-0 but Washington scored four in the fifth to tie it up.

St. Louis answers with Ozuna, another homer this time to right center, his 18th of the season, it’s 5-4.

Next batter is Dejong, and he goes deep to right, that makes it 6-4. One batter later, Patrick Wisdom, Springfield class of 2015 goes deep to left, three homers in the sixth inning.

Yadier Molina hit a grand slam in the ninth, Cards win 11-8.

The Kansas City Royals lost to Cleveland, 9-3 and that snapped KC’s six game winning streak.

The Mizzou Tigers will be trying to do something they haven’t done in two years on Saturday, that is open the football season with back to back wins.

Saturday afternoon Barry Odom’s Tigers dominated Tennessee Martin 51-14 to open the 2018 campaign.

Tiger quarterback Drew Lock threw for four touchdowns and nearly 300 yards. This will be the first time that Mizzou and Wyoming will play football against each other.

The Cowboys are 1-1 and are coming off a 41-19 home loss to Washington State.

Odom says his team needs to stop the run.

“They want to run the ball. There’s no confusion about that. And I think they have a couple of good backs that have the ability to do that. They do a good job of working to the next level, double teaming and working to the next level. Find a little crease and then you line up and all of a sudden it’s 2nd and 4. They’re getting six yards and then go and break one. We need to be assignment sound and dialed in. But then we need to make sure we have our eyes in the right spot and take care of business on the back end,” Odom says.