Wednesday, July 31 Morning Forecast

A few showers possible today, more storms with heavy rain likely tomorrow

We’re starting out with a few more clouds this morning and spotty showers coming in from the north. A storm complex is diving south and mostly fading away, but not before dropping a few sprinkles in central Missouri. This will be the pattern as we head through the day today.

Our stationary front starts to set up and our air mass moistens back up. This will allow the fading storm complexes to drop a few showers especially north of I-44 through the day today. Rain chances will be healthiest to the northwest this morning, before shifting to the northeast Ozarks by this afternoon.

Springfield’s best shot at seeing a shower will be early this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle to upper 80’s.

Tonight we’ll be dry until midnight. A storm complex then rides our front set-up to the west and dives into the Ozarks – the first of many waves of showers/ storms as we head towards Saturday.

This complex of storms will be capable of heavy rain and lightning, especially west of HWY 65. Lows stay warm tonight in the upper 60’s.

We’ll start out with showers /storms especially west Thursday morning, and keep a few scattered showers/ storms around in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80’s thanks to cloud cover.

The pattern stays the same through Saturday – a stationary front parked just to our west, acting as a highway for multiple rounds of showers/ storms. Each round will be capable of heavy rain and lightning, and because these rounds will likely take the same path along the front, flash flooding will be possible. 3-day totals could approach 1-3″ for areas especially west of HWY 65.

With the clouds and rain, highs will be below average in the lower 80’s.

The front finally kicks out with highs pressure moving in on Sunday – the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and pleasant middle/ upper 80’s! Early next week looks quiet.

Fair

Springfield

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
69°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Branson

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
70°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Harrison

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
68°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 68°

Thursday

84° / 70°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 50% 84° 70°

Friday

77° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 77° 67°

Saturday

77° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 77° 66°

Sunday

84° / 65°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 84° 65°

Monday

87° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 66°

Tuesday

89° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
75°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
85°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
85°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
73°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
72°

72°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
72°

Branson

