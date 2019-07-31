Wednesday, July 31 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out with a few more clouds this morning and spotty showers coming in from the north. A storm complex is diving south and mostly fading away, but not before dropping a few sprinkles in central Missouri. This will be the pattern as we head through the day today.

Our stationary front starts to set up and our air mass moistens back up. This will allow the fading storm complexes to drop a few showers especially north of I-44 through the day today. Rain chances will be healthiest to the northwest this morning, before shifting to the northeast Ozarks by this afternoon.

Springfield’s best shot at seeing a shower will be early this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle to upper 80’s.

Tonight we’ll be dry until midnight. A storm complex then rides our front set-up to the west and dives into the Ozarks – the first of many waves of showers/ storms as we head towards Saturday.

This complex of storms will be capable of heavy rain and lightning, especially west of HWY 65. Lows stay warm tonight in the upper 60’s.

We’ll start out with showers /storms especially west Thursday morning, and keep a few scattered showers/ storms around in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80’s thanks to cloud cover.

The pattern stays the same through Saturday – a stationary front parked just to our west, acting as a highway for multiple rounds of showers/ storms. Each round will be capable of heavy rain and lightning, and because these rounds will likely take the same path along the front, flash flooding will be possible. 3-day totals could approach 1-3″ for areas especially west of HWY 65.

With the clouds and rain, highs will be below average in the lower 80’s.

The front finally kicks out with highs pressure moving in on Sunday – the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and pleasant middle/ upper 80’s! Early next week looks quiet.