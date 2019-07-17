Wednesday, July 17 Morning Forecast

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect along/ north of I-44 today through Saturday. High temperatures soar into the middle 90’s with heat indices as high as 108 degrees due to oppressive humidity.

HEAT ADVISORY is in effect south of I-44 today through Saturday. High temperatures in the low to middle 90’s with heat indices as high as 106 degrees due to oppressive humidity.

FOR BOTH ALERTS, the combination of heat and humidity will be dangerous. Children, the elderly, and pets are suceptible to heat sickness. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Make sure to stay hydrated. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and limit time outdoors. Remember, hot cars are deadly! Temperatures inside the car will get well over 120 degrees in just minutes — do not leave children or pets in them, even for 5-10 minutes!

This high-pressure dome of heat and humidity takes over today, but before it can settle in, a weak hiccup could sneak in. This would generate isolated showers/ storms mainly east of HWY 65 today. One or two of those storms could pack quarter size hail, 60 mph winds, and heavy rain — all fueled by the excessive heat/ humidity. Any storms that pop will collapse by sunset.

Otherwise, mostly sunny, hot, and humid — high of 93 degrees in Springfield will feel like 102 degrees.

Warm and incredibly humid tonight, lows only dropping into the middle 70’s.

Tomorrow, the high-pressure dome of heat and humidity settles in, bringing dry sunshine and cranking the heat. High of 94 degrees will feel like 104 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will be much of the same as this extensive heat wave continues. Both days highs in the middle 90’s will feel like 105 degrees.

By Sunday, we’ll still be hot and humid, but a cold front starts to approach from the north, chipping away at the heat. Highs will still be in the lower 90’s with sunshine, the front doesn’t arrive until the overnight.

The cold front passes with storms and temperatures in the upper 80’s on Monday. Sunshine and relief from the heat returns on Tuesday with highs in the middle 80’s feeling much less humid.