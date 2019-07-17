Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Wednesday, July 17 Morning Forecast

News

Excessive Heat Warning/ Heat Advisory in effect through Saturday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect along/ north of I-44 today through Saturday. High temperatures soar into the middle 90’s with heat indices as high as 108 degrees due to oppressive humidity.

HEAT ADVISORY is in effect south of I-44 today through Saturday. High temperatures in the low to middle 90’s with heat indices as high as 106 degrees due to oppressive humidity.

FOR BOTH ALERTS, the combination of heat and humidity will be dangerous. Children, the elderly, and pets are suceptible to heat sickness. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Make sure to stay hydrated. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and limit time outdoors. Remember, hot cars are deadly! Temperatures inside the car will get well over 120 degrees in just minutes — do not leave children or pets in them, even for 5-10 minutes!

This high-pressure dome of heat and humidity takes over today, but before it can settle in, a weak hiccup could sneak in. This would generate isolated showers/ storms mainly east of HWY 65 today. One or two of those storms could pack quarter size hail, 60 mph winds, and heavy rain — all fueled by the excessive heat/ humidity. Any storms that pop will collapse by sunset.

Otherwise, mostly sunny, hot, and humid — high of 93 degrees in Springfield will feel like 102 degrees.

Warm and incredibly humid tonight, lows only dropping into the middle 70’s.

Tomorrow, the high-pressure dome of heat and humidity settles in, bringing dry sunshine and cranking the heat. High of 94 degrees will feel like 104 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will be much of the same as this extensive heat wave continues. Both days highs in the middle 90’s will feel like 105 degrees.

By Sunday, we’ll still be hot and humid, but a cold front starts to approach from the north, chipping away at the heat. Highs will still be in the lower 90’s with sunshine, the front doesn’t arrive until the overnight.

The cold front passes with storms and temperatures in the upper 80’s on Monday. Sunshine and relief from the heat returns on Tuesday with highs in the middle 80’s feeling much less humid.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo
Fair

Springfield

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
73°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Branson

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
74°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fog

Harrison

73°F Fog Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
74°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 75°

Thursday

95° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 95° 74°

Friday

94° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 94° 73°

Saturday

94° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 94° 73°

Sunday

91° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 91° 72°

Monday

83° / 64°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 50% 83° 64°

Tuesday

82° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 82° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

79°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
88°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
92°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
93°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
92°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
92°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
90°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
85°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
78°

77°

5 AM
Clear
4%
77°

76°

6 AM
Clear
5%
76°

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now