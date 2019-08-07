Wednesday, August 7 Morning Forecast

Showers/ storms are on their way into the Ozarks this morning. This first round gets to Springfield by lunchtime and quickly pushes south into Arkansas by the evening commute.

These storms could come in organized into a line, prompting a damaging wind threat. The atmosphere is also soaked, locally heavy rain and lightning will be threats.

With these storms rolling through, temperature forecasts will be tough. Areas to the north should be cooler in the lower 80’s with storms arriving sooner. With more time and sunshine before the storms arrive to the south, highs there could get closer to 90 degrees. Springfield will probably split the difference in the middle 80’s, but any speed-up or slow-down in the storms could throw off high temps.

Showers/ storms push south by the evening commute but we’ll start to set up a train of scattered storms possible through the overnight. Lows only drop into the lower 70’s.

Tomorrow will set the stage for heavy rain going into the weekend. Our stalled front will continue to carve out a path for rounds of showers/ storms. The atmosphere will be soaked Thursday and Friday bringing quick rainfall rates and localized flooding concerns.

A Flash Flood Watch will likely need to be issued later today.

Rain totals through Saturday could top 1-4″+ north of the stalled front, generally north of the MO/ AR state line.

With the clouds and more widespread rain, highs will be cooler than average in the middle 80’s.

Storms become spottier as the front starts to shake on Saturday, finally drying out with high pressure trying to squeeze in on Sunday. With high pressure moving in, highs pop back into the lower 90’s early next week.