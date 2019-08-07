Breaking News
Wednesday, August 7 Morning Forecast

Showers/ storms could bring heavy rain, lightning, and damaging winds today

Showers/ storms are on their way into the Ozarks this morning. This first round gets to Springfield by lunchtime and quickly pushes south into Arkansas by the evening commute.

These storms could come in organized into a line, prompting a damaging wind threat. The atmosphere is also soaked, locally heavy rain and lightning will be threats.

With these storms rolling through, temperature forecasts will be tough. Areas to the north should be cooler in the lower 80’s with storms arriving sooner. With more time and sunshine before the storms arrive to the south, highs there could get closer to 90 degrees. Springfield will probably split the difference in the middle 80’s, but any speed-up or slow-down in the storms could throw off high temps.

Showers/ storms push south by the evening commute but we’ll start to set up a train of scattered storms possible through the overnight. Lows only drop into the lower 70’s.

Tomorrow will set the stage for heavy rain going into the weekend. Our stalled front will continue to carve out a path for rounds of showers/ storms. The atmosphere will be soaked Thursday and Friday bringing quick rainfall rates and localized flooding concerns.

A Flash Flood Watch will likely need to be issued later today.

Rain totals through Saturday could top 1-4″+ north of the stalled front, generally north of the MO/ AR state line.

With the clouds and more widespread rain, highs will be cooler than average in the middle 80’s.

Storms become spottier as the front starts to shake on Saturday, finally drying out with high pressure trying to squeeze in on Sunday. With high pressure moving in, highs pop back into the lower 90’s early next week.

Today's Forecast

Fair

Springfield

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
71°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
71°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Harrison

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
72°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 87° 71°

Thursday

81° / 71°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 70% 81° 71°

Friday

85° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 85° 71°

Saturday

89° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 74°

Sunday

92° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Monday

93° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 93° 74°

Tuesday

87° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
81°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
83°

81°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
85°

86°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
36%
86°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
84°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
82°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

79°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
79°

78°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
78°

77°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
77°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
77°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
75°

74°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
74°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
74°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
72°

72°

7 AM
Rain
60%
72°

72°

8 AM
Rain
65%
72°

