Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Wednesday, August 21 Morning Forecast

News

Heat Advisory continues south, storms move in this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HEAT ADVISORY continues until 8 PM today for extreme southern Missouri. There, temperatures in the low to middle 90’s will feel like 105-110 degrees with the humidity. This combination of heat and humidity can be dangerous, drink lots of water. Check on kids, elderly, and pets. Look before you lock, hot cars are deadly!

The Heat Advisory is not in effect for everyone today because showers and storms will move in from north to south, so extreme southern Missouri will have ample opportunity to really skyrocket those temperatures.

Storms firing in Kansas this morning could dive southeast towards central Missouri this morning, slowly making it to the I-44 corridor by noon. I expect greater coverage of showers/ storms later this afternoon as the heat and humidity will bubble more storms as the front approaches.

We carry a Marginal Severe Risk today since this front will interact with an incredibly hot, humid, and unstable air mass. This will allow storms to grow quickly, possibly producing golf ball size hail and 60 mph winds. Stay weather aware!

Highs today pop into the low to middle 90’s even as storms approach.

The front stalls tonight into tomorrow, keeping rounds of showers/ storms alive. Lows drop to near 70 degrees tomorrow.

Tomorrow, I expect great coverage of storms as disturbances ride the stalled front. More clouds and rain will lead to a much cooler day with highs in the middle 80’s.

The front continues to stall on Friday with waves of storms and cooler highs in the low to middle 80’s.

Rain totals through Friday could approach 1-2″+, posing a limited flood threat to any areas already saturated.

The front starts to shake on Saturday with a few storms possible. We’ll trend drier and sunnier on Sunday. This will allow highs to be warmer in the upper 80’s.

The drying, warming trend continues early next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Fair

Springfield

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
71°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Branson

66°F Light Rain Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
70°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 90° 71°

Thursday

82° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 69°

Friday

80° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 68°

Saturday

80° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 68°

Sunday

83° / 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 83° 70°

Monday

87° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 72°

Tuesday

88° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

5 AM
Clear
0%
73°

74°

6 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
83°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
87°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
85°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
87°

89°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
89°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
87°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
86°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
83°

83°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
83°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
78°

77°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
77°

76°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
76°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
76°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
76°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
74°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
73°

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now