Wednesday, August 21 Morning Forecast

HEAT ADVISORY continues until 8 PM today for extreme southern Missouri. There, temperatures in the low to middle 90’s will feel like 105-110 degrees with the humidity. This combination of heat and humidity can be dangerous, drink lots of water. Check on kids, elderly, and pets. Look before you lock, hot cars are deadly!

The Heat Advisory is not in effect for everyone today because showers and storms will move in from north to south, so extreme southern Missouri will have ample opportunity to really skyrocket those temperatures.

Storms firing in Kansas this morning could dive southeast towards central Missouri this morning, slowly making it to the I-44 corridor by noon. I expect greater coverage of showers/ storms later this afternoon as the heat and humidity will bubble more storms as the front approaches.

We carry a Marginal Severe Risk today since this front will interact with an incredibly hot, humid, and unstable air mass. This will allow storms to grow quickly, possibly producing golf ball size hail and 60 mph winds. Stay weather aware!

Highs today pop into the low to middle 90’s even as storms approach.

The front stalls tonight into tomorrow, keeping rounds of showers/ storms alive. Lows drop to near 70 degrees tomorrow.

Tomorrow, I expect great coverage of storms as disturbances ride the stalled front. More clouds and rain will lead to a much cooler day with highs in the middle 80’s.

The front continues to stall on Friday with waves of storms and cooler highs in the low to middle 80’s.

Rain totals through Friday could approach 1-2″+, posing a limited flood threat to any areas already saturated.

The front starts to shake on Saturday with a few storms possible. We’ll trend drier and sunnier on Sunday. This will allow highs to be warmer in the upper 80’s.

The drying, warming trend continues early next week.