Webster County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. – The Webster County Sheriff has released the identity of the suspect who led deputies on a manhunt through Webster County and Marshfield near I-44 Wednesday afternoon.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says the department is on the lookout for Bradley Southard, a fugitive with several felony warrants.

Southard was last observed in the Niangua/Brinkley Road area. The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact Dispatch at (417) 859-3911 or Captain Hamilton at (417) 943-0816.