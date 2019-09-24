Webster County cow gets shot in eye with an arrow

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A farmer in Webster County is looking for the people or person who shot his cow in the eye with an arrow on his farm in Niangua last week.

The calf is doing better, but will likely never see again from the eye that was injured.

The pictures below and in the video are disturbing.

It is a typical day on the farm for Daniel Deckard, the owner of the heifer, but that wasn’t the case last week.

It was last Tuesday when Deckard discovered the injured animal.

It’s unclear how long the calf had been suffering.

Deckard says he hopes authorities will find who did this to her.

“Our hope is that whoever done this would come forward, and repercussions would be less than being sought out after the fact,” Deckard said.

If you have any information, please call the Webster County Sheriff’s Department at 417-859-2247.