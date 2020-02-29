Webster County Court finds Rogersville man guilty for killing daughter’s boyfriend

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Rogersville was found guilty of his daughter’s boyfriend’s death on Thursday (2/27/20).

According to the Rogersville Police Department, in April 2017, Berton Folsom, 41, shot 26-year-old William Meyer in the back of the head after an argument in the 100 block of North Cherry Street in Rogersville.

Folsom was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to the Case Net, Folsom waived his right on Friday to the jury. His sentencing hearing scheduled is on June 3, 2020 at 1 p.m.

According to court documents, Meyer was dating Folsom’s daughter Amanda Lowrey.

According to Amanda, she and her father and Meyer were drinking shots most of that day.

An argument between Amanda and Meyer began about him being unfaithful for about a month. The two came into an agreement about him going to his mother’s house.

Before leaving, Folsom helped Meyer jump-start his vehicle and got into an argument and exchanged words.

When Meyer walked back to the house, Folsom grabbed his pistol and shot Meyer in the living room.